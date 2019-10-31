iFixit teardown reveals a look inside what makes the AirPods Pro

iFixit

Apple's AirPods Pro are here, and with their arrival comes new active noise cancellation, adjustable ear tips and improved sound quality. What has not changed in the $249 earbuds, however, is how easy the new headphones are to repair on your own.

In its teardown of Apple's latest audio product, iFixit found that while some parts such as the battery in the buds could theoretically be a bit more user-replaceable compared to earlier AirPods, with all the effort that would need to be done if your Pros do break you're going to want to go buy a new pair instead (which Apple recommends).

The site, which ranks a device's ability to be repaired on a scale of 0 to 10, gave the AirPods Pro the same score as prior versions: 0.

iFixit

There were, however, a few "surprises" the group found in their teardown, including the use of a similar button cell battery in each bud to what is found in Samsung's Galaxy Buds. The AirPods also let out "a tiny scream—a little awooo, if you will" when separating a cable inside the bud.

"It's likely that something we're doing during disassembly is momentarily overloading the speaker driver somehow," the company wrote. "Rational thoughts aside though, these things are haunted," especially when publishing their breakdown on Halloween.