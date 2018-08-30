Acer Predator Triton 900 gaming laptop has a screen you'll flip over

Acer

It was only a stage demo -- no real models to be seen on the IFA 2018 show floor -- but we hope this flip-over display in Acer's Predator Triton 900 becomes a reality sooner rather than later. It might not be as flashy as the company's Predator Thronos gaming chair, but it's a good deal more practical. Sadly, we have no price, availability or specifications yet.

For gaming, the flip-over display could improve your controller experience, either by removing the distracting keyboard from view or allowing you to pull the screen closer to you.

Even if you never flip it over to sit in what is called "presentation" position on convertibles, the ability to tilt the angle of the display like that could potentially make general gameplay and work a lot more comfortable. It would be great if the arms could extend a little too, for height adjustment. Gaming laptops tend to not have touchscreen displays, but it seems like a natural fit for this as well.

If Acer could extend this design to its larger standard touchscreen laptops with good displays -- yes, it probably makes them thicker -- it might be as practical (possibly more) for creative work. And I'd love to see it in a mobile workstation.

Aside from the flashy display, the Triton 900 implements the same electronic numeric keypad and touchpad combo on the right side as Asus did in last year's ROG Zephyrus, which allows for a more compact design. Both the location and the feel aren't optimal for everyone, though.

