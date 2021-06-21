Prime Day deal: Get this excellent shipping-label printer for $79 (save $61)

K Comer

I don't ship a ton of stuff, maybe a few boxes every month, but the struggle is real: Either I have to print the shipping label on paper and then tape it to the box (which, as I understand it, makes the barcode harder to scan) or waste a full sheet of peel-and-stick paper while hoping my inkjet decides to cooperate.

All these hassles disappeared once I started using the K Comer CX418 thermal label printer. I'm almost irrationally happy with it, to the point where I now look forward to shipping things. (Hey, I said it was irrational.)

But, ugh, pricey: It normally sells for $140, and similar printers fall in the same price range. Thankfully, I scored you an extra-sweet deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you apply promo code MAJNAOVF at checkout. That's $7 less than the last time I wrote about this and the lowest price on record.

The printer can accommodate either rolled or flat-stacked 4x6-inch labels -- neither of which are included, alas. You do get a plastic label-holder, which is needed for rolls and optional for stacks.

Just by way of example, here's a , one of the better deals I've found.

K Comer supplies a flash drive that includes the CX418 instruction manual and drivers for both Windows and Mac (it's not Chrome-compatible, unfortunately).

I found setup to be easy overall, though the print on my first couple labels came out weirdly skewed. After rebooting my laptop, problem solved.

So far I've used this only with labels from Pirate Ship (which I rely on for discounted USPS rates), but it promises to work with all major shipping platforms: UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify and so on.

If you run any kind of small business that involves shipping, I can't recommend this highly enough.

Your thoughts?

