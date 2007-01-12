If Picasso redesigned a mouse

As monitors and keyboards have slimmed down to anorexic proportions, it was only a matter of time before the mouse began to get an inferiority complex. (Society can be so cruel, even on the desktop.) So InferPoint put its product on a crash diet and came up with the "Slimouse"--shouldn't there be two M's?--which redesigned its basic form just so it could squeeze into a Size 2.

With Picasso-like inspiration, InferPoint took the standard left-right buttons and moved them to the front and rear of the mouse. And just for good measure, the scroll wheel was mounted on the side. OhGizmo says the Slimouse is "roughly as big as an average-sized human finger"--an apt description considering the Frankenstein-style surgery required for its construction.