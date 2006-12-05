If it's gold, we've got it covered

Dapreview

We've been accused of having a gold fetish, something that we resoundingly deny. It's mere coincidence that we've recently had occasion to mention gold phones, cameras, watches, printers, USB keys and, most recently, styluses (styli?).

Crave covers items made with all minerals, precious or otherwise. So it's simply out of obligation that we must now write about Samsung's special auction to mark the millionth sale of its "Z5" MP3 player. Up for sale: 10 of the players with 18k gold casings, each with a signature of designer Paul Mercer (of iPod fame) etched in the back. Bidding begins at $1, according to Dapreview, so you'd better check your PayPal balance.