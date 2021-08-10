Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog sequel

You didn't have to see the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie to know it went through a rocky development. The film's first posters teased a somewhat creepy design for its titular hero, causing backlash, outrage and delays that resulted in a much cuter, charming final product. News of the film's sequel have been far less turbulent. Earlier this year, fans were delighted to see that on-set photos revealed that Sonic would be joined by both Tails, his videogame sidekick, and Knuckles the Echidna in the second film.



Now, fans are pleased to learn one more fact about Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Knuckles will apparently be voiced by Idris Elba.

Elba have plenty of experience doing voice work for roles like Chief Bogo in Zootopia and Shere Khan in The Jungle Book, but Sonic the Hedgehog fans are applauding the casting as a diverse casting choice that recognizes that many fans see Knuckles coded as a person of color.

WE TOLD YOU KNUCKLES WAS BLACK — Breana Williams@tired (@breanimator) August 10, 2021

Black folk have always claimed knuckles, now it's official https://t.co/9sPJB8V8aZ — Ash Parrish (@adashtra) August 10, 2021

WE HAVE OUR KNUCKLES & HE’S PERFECT https://t.co/xSS1PPFf91 — 🗣GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) August 10, 2021



It doesn't hurt that Elba's voice is a pretty perfect match for the version of the character featured in the 1996 Sonic The Hedgehog anime film, either.



Manifesting Idris Elba Knuckles with the OVA Hat. pic.twitter.com/yukQxd3YJF — thebeav #SinisterWar (@thebeav20) August 10, 2021

The film's story is still under wraps, but rumors and leaks suggested that it would at least partially mirror the plot of the third Sonic the Hedgehog video game -- with Jim Carey's Dr. Robotnick teaming up with Knuckles against Sonic and Tails.



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release on April 8, 2022.