Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, urges 'no panic'

Actor Idris Elba, who played Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire and has starred in such films as Thor, Pacific Rim and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The actor announced the news on social media on Monday.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Elba wrote. "I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In the accompanying video, Elba said that his wife, Sabrina, has not been tested, but that both were feeling OK. Elba said he found out on Friday he had been exposed to someone else who had tested positive, and immediately quarantined himself and was tested.

"Look, this is serious," Elba said. "Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it."

Elba went on to say, "Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It's been bullshit. But, now's a time for solidarity, now's a time for thinking about each other."

Other famous names, including Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks and Wilson are self-quarantining in Australia, where she has made a relevant quarantine Spotify playlist, and he has tweeted a variation on an inspiring Mister Rogers quote.

On Sunday, actor Olga Kurylenko, a former Bond girl shared on Instagram that she too has tested positive for coronavirus. "I've actually been ill for almost a week now," she wrote. "Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"