Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, urges 'no panic'

Actor Idris Elba, who played Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire and has starred in such films as Thor, Pacific Rim and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The actor announced the news on social media on Monday.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Elba wrote. "I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Other famous names, including Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks and Wilson are self-quarantining in Australia, where she has made a relevant quarantine Spotify playlist, and he has tweeted a variation on an inspiring Mister Rogers quote.