Actor Idris Elba, who played Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire and has starred in such films as Thor, Pacific Rim and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The actor announced the news on social media on Monday.
"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Elba wrote. "I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."
Other famous names, including Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Hanks and Wilson are self-quarantining in Australia, where she has made a relevant quarantine Spotify playlist, and he has tweeted a variation on an inspiring Mister Rogers quote.
Discuss: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus, urges 'no panic'
