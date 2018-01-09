iDevices smartens up ceiling fans with new switch at CES

iDevices

iDevices wants to smarten up your ceiling fan, unveiling a new switch on Tuesday here at CES 2018. This Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled fan controller allows you to adjust your fan's speed and light with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Ceiling Fan Switch is compatible with most ceiling fans and includes energy monitoring with the iDevices Connected app.

The switch fits into the gang box of your wall outlet and works with any standard rocker faceplate.

Pricing for the Ceiling Fan Switch has not been announced yet, but it is scheduled for release in 2018.

