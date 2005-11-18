ID theft--can it really be prevented?

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Roundtable discusses key points, including readers' questions. Plus: A comprehensive guide to laws and resources. Join the debate in our reader wiki.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.