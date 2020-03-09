Icon leak gives possible glimpse at Apple's high-end over-ear headphones

9to5Mac

Apple's been rumored to be prepping over-the-ear headphones for years. While they have yet to materialize, a new leak in iOS code suggests that they may be inching closer to release.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, the site has spotted a couple of placeholder icons featuring white and black/space gray images for over-ear headphones in iOS 14 code. While short on details, the site expects the new headphones to pack features currently found on AirPods Pro, such as the ability to automatically pause playback when you take the headphones off and resume it when they're put back on.

After rumored issues with design delayed the product, it is unclear if or when the headphones might appear. A report from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in January suggests that 2020 may be the year the headphones finally arrive.

Apple, which in addition to its AirPods and AirPods Pro also has the Beats line of audio products, traditionally releases iOS updates in the fall alongside new iPhones, suggesting it may arrive then.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.