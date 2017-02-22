Iceland's chief serves up pineapple pizza war on social media

CNET

Iceland's president wishes he could sign an executive order to ban pineapple on pizzas, and a worldwide social-media battle begins.

On Twitter, protester arrests from Inauguration Day and the Statue of Liberty are also trending.

Social Cues is our look at what's buzzing across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about this Wednesday:

Iceland vs. Pineapple Pizza: This was trending on Twitter on Tuesday, but Facebook just picked up the international pizza debate. Iceland President Guõni Th. Jóhannesson is trending on Facebook after he told high school students he would ban pineapple on pizza if he had his way. It sparked a debate across social media on whether pineapple is an appropriate pizza topping. (Team Pineapple for life!) Jóhannesson took to Facebook to explain his remarks, saying he's glad he doesn't have the power to ban pizza toppings. Then he recommended putting seafood on your slices. (Blech!)

Inauguration Day: A grand jury has indicted more than 200 people arrested during protests on Inauguration Day in Washington. The protests turned to riots at times on January 20 as President Donald Trump was sworn in. On the trending Twitter topic, many are criticizing protesters for turning to violence amid otherwise peaceful demonstrations.

New York Bull: Facebook is a day late to the trending topic, but if you missed the saga of New York's raging bull on Twitter, prepare for some cow puns. On Tuesday, a bull made a daring moove from a Queens slaughterhouse and led NYPD on an udderly chaotic chase, refusing to cowtow to officers and traffic tape. On Twitter, it was like following a car chase, just with a 2,000 pound bull, with much at steak. I think I've milked this for all it's worth. The beast captured hearts on Twitter, even as it was caught and sent to slaughter.

George Washington: The first president of the United States was born on this day in 1732. There are up to 12,500 tweets on what would have been his 285th birthday.

#StatueOfLiberty: Lady Liberty is trending on Twitter after activists draped a "Refugees Welcome" sign on the iconic monument. Park rangers removed the banner on Tuesday afternoon, but not before a photo was taken and spread across social media. People are using the image on Twitter as a protest against Trump's anti-immigration policies.

