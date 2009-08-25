Ice pops ready for lift off

Tovolo

Getting kids to eat homemade ice pops can be a little bit of a challenge: after all, they don't have the cool designs and colors that the Popsicles at the store do. But with the Tovolo Blue Rocket Pop Molds, you can turn out a few fancy treats of your own. The molds work with just about any juice or flavor you want--and with a little extra work, you can actually make combined colors, like a rocket pop that is red, white, and blue. The molds are plastic and have a base that holds them upright in the freezer, as well as making the process of getting the pops out of the mold much easier. You can make six at a time. Each one will have a handle that has a built-in stick and drip guard.

The Tovolo Blue Rocket Pop Molds are easy to use, just requiring you to pour in your favorite flavor and stick the mold in the freezer. I have a personal preference for lemonade, but you can use any sort of juice, Kool-Aid or even something more advanced, like a yogurt smoothie. It's just a matter of what you want to serve--and most of the options you have will be healthier than the alternatives in your grocery store's freezer aisle. The Tovolo Blue Rocket Pop Molds are $9.99. Tovolo also makes molds in a variety of other shapes.