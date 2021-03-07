Ice, ice, baby! Get this portable countertop ice maker for just $105

Costway

As Harrison Ford's character tried to prove in the woefully underappreciated The Mosquito Coast, the one thing that defines modern civilization is our ability to create ice. And while many refrigerators have integrated ice makers, you might still be living with a model that requires you to fill freezer trays with water, like a caveman. If that sounds like you, a countertop ice maker might be the perfect small appliance. Right now, the when you apply promo code CNET63321 at checkout. That's $10 off the current price of $115 and the lowest price I could find for any countertop ice maker in this class.

The ice maker is available in four colors (green, gray, red and black) and is fully portable -- it weighs 17 pounds and is only 12 inches tall and deep. It can spit out its first nine bullet-shaped pieces of ice in eight minutes and can produce 26 pounds of frozen water per day. That means you can use it at home in place of manually-filled ice trays, but it's also convenient to take on the go. Bring it to a party or barbecue (after the pandemic is over, please) and continuously make ice all day long.

As always, I recommend removing the warranty replacement plan that Until Gone adds to every purchase. It's incredibly expensive and a poor value.

