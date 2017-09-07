Mmm, ice cream. It's all sweetness and love until you're trapped in a pale dystopian room with a robot trying to force-feed it to you. You've just stepped into the strange world of a commercial for Halo Top ice cream that plays out in a white bedroom similar to one seen in director Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey."

The ad comes from filmmaker Mike Dahlquist (known on YouTube as Mike Diva) and stars a distraught woman facing off with a robot that's trying to get her to eat ice cream against her will.

Doesn't that make you want to go out and buy a frosty dessert? No? Oh well. It's part horror short, part sci-fi tribute and all weird. It's the "Black Mirror" of food ads.

According to Ad Age, the commercial will run in theaters in the US ahead of films like "It" and the newest "Kingsman" entry.

The ad definitely succeeds in being memorable, though it may invoke nightmares rather than a lust for a bowl of vanilla ice cream.