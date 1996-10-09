IBM's solution for small business

Continuing its drive to become a "solutions" company, IBM (IBM) today announced two new servers in the AS/400 line for use by small businesses.

The AS/400 Advanced Entry server features a 64-bit PowerPC AS processor, a CD-ROM, and integrated PC server connection. Up to 96MB of main storage is available and the system is expandable to 16.7GB of disk storage.

IBM says the server will run the the latest release of the RISC-based AS/400 operating system. DB2, a relational database manager that can utilize symmetric multiprocessing, will also come with the system, as well as other productivity software such as calendaring, email, word processing, and groupware applications.

IBM also announced the availability of the PC Server 320 solution, which will include applications from Lotus and other software. A Novell Netware 4.1 license is included, and Windows 95, Dos 7.0, or Windows 3.1 can be preloaded on the PC 340 desktop PCs.

IBM says the AS/400 Advanced Entry will be generally available on November 8 with a list price of $7,995. The PC Server 320 is currently available for a list price of $12,240, which includes a PC 340 desktop unit.