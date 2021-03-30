IBM's first 'retail' quantum computer in the US headed to Cleveland Clinic

IBM

IBM has announced a 10-year partnership with Cleveland Clinic to develop the Discovery Accelerator, a lab that will research healthcare and life sciences using quantum computing and artificial intelligence. As part of the partnership, IBM will install its first ever private sector IBM Quantum System One in the US at the clinic's campus in Cleveland, Ohio.

The quantum computer will help "transform medicine," said Tom Mihaljevic M.D., CEO of Cleveland Clinic. "These new computing technologies can help revolutionize discovery in the life sciences," he said in a statement Tuesday.

Some of the research will look at genomics, chemical and drug discovery, single cell transcriptomics, population health and clinical applications. Researchers will also look at protecting privacy while using big data to improve patient care and responses to global health crises such as COVID-19.

IBM said it will also install its first next-generation 1,000+ qubit quantum systems at a client facility in Cleveland in the next few years.

IBM last month unveiled improvements to quantum computing software that it said will increase performance by 100x.