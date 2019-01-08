CES 2019: IBM unveils system for more accurate weather forecasting

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty showcased the company's new global weather forecasting system at CES on Tuesday, which aims to provide the most accurate forecasts in the world.

The IBM Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (GRAF), created with IBM's subsidiary The Weather Company, is an hourly-updating commercial weather system that'll provide improved forecasts for more specific areas around the world. GRAF uses IBM supercomputers, crowdsourced data from millions of sensors around the world and in-flight data to create the forecasts. It can predict things as small as thunderstorms globally. IBM said the system will be available later this year.

"If you're a farmer in Kenya, If you're a farmer in Kansas, you're going to get a way better weather prediction," Ginny Rometty said at the company's keynote.

In many parts of the world, weather forecasts cover 12- to 15-kilometer expanses of land, meaning some whether phenomena might be missed, IBM said. Traditional wether models also tend to update less frequently, usually every 6 to 12 hours, it added. GRAF will instead provide forecasts covering 3 square kilometers and will update hourly.

GRAF's ability to tap into data from aircraft sensor readings -- which includes wind speeds and temperature -- helps to overcome the lack of specialized weather equipment in certain parts of the world. People can also opt in to share pressure sensor readings from barometers in their phones, which will help improve the forecasts.

IBM will make predictions from the system available globally later this year, it said. That information could be used for things like helping airlines minimize disruption from turbulence or assisting farmers with better preparing for major changes in weather.

Individuals will also be able to better prepare for the weather, IBM said. Anyone with The Weather Channel app, weather.com, Weather Underground app and wunderground.com will be able to use the forecasts. Businesses that use IBM offerings from The Weather Company can also access them.

IBM also unveiled its Q System One on Tuesday, which the company said is the world's first integrated quantum computing system for both scientific and commercial use. Quantum computing could one day be used to find new ways to model financial data and make better investments, for example, or to optimize fleet operations for deliveries, the company said. IBM Q System One is significant because it can operate beyond the walls of a research lab, where this kind of technology has traditionally been confined.

IBM shared a handful of other announcements at its CES keynote. Here's everything the company talked about:

In addition to unveiling the IBM Q System One, the company said it plans to open its first IBM Q Quantum Computation Center for commercial clients in Poughkeepsie, New York, this year. The center will have advanced cloud-based quantum computing systems, which members of the IBM Q Network -- made up of Fortune 500 companies, startups, academic institutions and national research labs -- will be accessible to access.

ExxonMobil and research labs including the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Argonne, Fermilab and Lawrence Berkeley are joining the IBM Q Network, the tech giant said Tuesday. The organizations will work with IBM scientists, engineers and consultants to explore how quantum computing can be used for specific industries. They'll also look for ways quantum computers can more efficiently solve real-world problems and scenarios, such as optimizing a country's power grid or advancing scientific understanding of the universe.

IBM received a record 9,100 patents in 2018, the company said. It had the most artificial intelligence, cloud computing, security and quantum computing-related patent grants in the industry, it noted. IBM inventors were granted 1,600 AI patents last year, which included new ways to use the tech to protect lakes and waterways.

A patent was also granted for the tech behind Project Debater, an AI system unveiled Monday that can debate humans on complex topics. IBM inventors patented a way to use machine learning to find evidence that can support or counter a claim.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and IBM shared the launch of the CTA Apprenticeship Coalition, which aims to create thousands of apprenticeships in 20 US states. The goal is to help close the skills gap companies often face when hiring new employees. IBM says it'll add at least 450 apprenticeships each year for the next five years. The CTA Apprenticeship Coalition offers more than 15 different apprenticeship roles in fields like software engineering, data science and analytics, and cybersecurity. The apprenticeships are also designed to help people with or without college degrees to work in various areas of tech.

IBM published research in Scientific Reports last month about a "fingernail sensor" prototype that can help monitor a person's health. The wireless device measures how a person's nail bends and moves, which can help indicate their grip strength -- a useful metric for many health issues. Grip strength has been linked with the effectiveness of medication for people with Parkinson's, a person's cardiovascular health and the level of cognitive function in people with schizophrenia. Skin-based sensors can cause problems for older people with delicate skin, including infection. A fingernail sensor circumvents this problem.

IBM is partnering with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which is sharing its vast amounts of anonymous data on Parkinson's patients. The partnership aims to expand IBM's work to understand and track the disease. Last year, IBM published research on how AI and machine learning can better detect changes in a person's speech, which could indicate the progression of Parkinson's.

