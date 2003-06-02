IBM tool eases data access

IBM Monday released database software designed to streamline the process of building analytical data stores. The company's CubeViews software is an application that allows a single analytical database to be accessed by any of the most common data access tools or business intelligence tools. With CubeViews, companies can use any business intelligence tool access back-end database, according to IBM.

Currently, companies need to use data modeling tools to match specific business intelligence tools, said IBM executives. The software runs in conjunction with IBM's DB2 database and works with about 15 of the leading analytical database servers. Pricing starts at $7,500.