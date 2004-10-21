Big Blue will manage data acquisition and delivery, customer service, and financial processes. The seven-year deal is worth $180 million, IBM said.

Under the agreement, IBM will manage customer relationships for more than 100,000 D&B clients, using technologies like real-time analytics, Big Blue said.

Of late, IBM has been focusing on its business process outsourcing initiative, partly to offset any short-term weakness in its services earnings. IBM is trying to expand its business services to other forms of outsourcing, such as human resources and accounting.

"This agreement with D&B is indicative of a new wave of services relationships for IBM, that are focused on delivering business value in addition to cost efficiencies," Maureen Power, vice president of business transformation outsourcing for IBM, said in a statement. "We expect that this relationship will further strengthen the D&B brand by enhancing data quality and improving the customer's experience in doing business with D&B."