IBM leans on NC resellers

(IBM) is offering financial incentives for its resellers to sell IBM Network Stations , Big Blue's version of the NC.

Starting March 28, the company announced today, resellers that bundle IBM servers with at least five IBM Network Stations are eligible for below-prime-rate financing from IBM.

Through June 30, IBM also will pay bounties of up to $1,000 per installation to the first 750 IBM resellers worldwide that install PC servers or ASA/400 minicomputers with at least 5 IBM NCs. IBM is relying primarily on resellers to move its NCs.