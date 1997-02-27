IBM leans on NC resellers

IBM (IBM) is offering financial incentives for its resellers to sell IBM Network Stations, Big Blue's version of the NC.
Starting March 28, the company announced today, resellers that bundle IBM servers with at least five IBM Network Stations are eligible for below-prime-rate financing from IBM.
Through June 30, IBM also will pay bounties of up to $1,000 per installation to the first 750 IBM resellers worldwide that install PC servers or ASA/400 minicomputers with at least 5 IBM NCs. IBM is relying primarily on resellers to move its NCs.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.