Tech Industry

IBM inks content management tool deal

IBM and content management software maker Documentum said they are teaming to develop and market content management tools for Big Blue's server software. The two companies will jointly develop and sell Documentum's content management tool integrated with IBM's WebSphere and DB2 Universal Database servers. Documentum and IBM Global Services consultants will support the implementation of the combined systems. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

