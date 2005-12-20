IBM in, HP out for storage

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has finished the first phase of an IT overhaul in which IBM storage systems will replace an existing one from Hewlett-Packard. The new storage system will consist of three IBM TotalStorage DS8300 servers. Two will be located on campus while a third will sit four kilometers away to better safeguard records in case of a disaster.
The new storage system will also take up less than half of the floor space of the old system, a key factor these days for IT managers.
