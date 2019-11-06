IBM calls for regulation on facial recognition instead of bans

Getty Images

IBM wants the US government to regulate facial recognition technology -- instead of just banning it outright. In a white paper (PDF) published on Tuesday, IBM called for "precision regulation" of the technology, which it says can restrict potentially harmful uses while still allowing for innovation.

"The same technology used in different situations by different users should be governed by different rules," wrote IBM's Christina Montgomery and Ryan Hagemann, in a blog post. "It simply does not make sense to subject a smartphone and a police body camera to the same regulatory treatment."

The white paper was earlier reported on by Axios.