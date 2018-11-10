Amazon

Update 2:09 p.m. PT: As could be expected, this Amazon deal sold out really fast Saturday. However, if you did manage to scoop it up, make sure to use your promotional credit as it will expire on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Original story first published at 1:54 p.m. PT follows below:

Quick! For a limited time, you can get a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $1.

Click that link, then the Enter Your Code button. Enter DOT1 and click Apply.

Now head over to Amazon Music Unlimited and sign up for a free 30-day trial. That's it! You should then end up with a $48.99 Amazon credit that will automatically be applied to the purchase of an Echo Dot (currently showing as "in stock on Nov. 16").

After CNET's Ian Sherr took advantage of this offer and tipped me off about it, I was able to get it as well. Your mileage may vary, of course, and you should definitely read the terms and conditions. The big one: You must be a new subscriber.

However, it seems you can cancel your Music Unlimited subscription at any time (and you should make a note to do so, otherwise you'll start getting charged at the regular rate) and still keep your $1 Echo.

Thanks for the early holiday gift, Amazon!

