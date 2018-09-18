I feel bad for Toad, Trump, Mario Kart and everyone who woke up on the internet this morning

Why is "Mario Kart" trending worldwide on Twitter?

MARIO KART IS TRENDING OMG I BET A NEW GAME IS COMI... pic.twitter.com/qWImljDdsg — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2018

Oh cool, Mario Kart is trend— pic.twitter.com/9fUgR6E1lP — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) September 18, 2018

When I read why Mario Kart is trending pic.twitter.com/wENKH2dfdt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 18, 2018

Social media manager for Super Mario Kart debating whether employment is worth it — Jason Goldman (@goldman) September 18, 2018

Me, 90 seconds later: pic.twitter.com/I5wjbg2DZp — David Byler (@databyler) September 18, 2018

Just found out why Mario Kart is trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/gC5U7DVEMu — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) September 18, 2018

When you hop on Twitter and see Mario Kart, Toad, and Stormy Daniels all trending pic.twitter.com/9ErGuCeifV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 18, 2018

I may be going out on a limb here, but I'm willing to bet that Melania Trump hasn't played Mario Kart in a long time. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 18, 2018

Aye Aye! DO NOT click Mario Kart!!!!!! Just keep it movin — Livin My ?uest life (@questlove) September 18, 2018

By the way, Nintendo's Switch Online service launches today. Now you'll have to pay to play Mario Kart online.

You're welcome.