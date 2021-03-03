I don't like robot vacuums, but I do like the Roborock S6 Pure for $380 (save $220)

Roborock

I don't like robot vacuums. My experiences with first- and second-generation models was always the same: They'd bump around like drunken monkeys, go where they weren't supposed to go and invariably get stuck somewhere hard to reach. They're also quite expensive, at least for the higher-end models.

One exception: The Roborock S5 I tested about a year ago. It's a navigation champ; I've yet to have to rescue it from under a couch. And there's a newer, better model on sale right now: Today only, and while supplies last, the . Regular price? $600. (Though lately it's been steady at $520.)

I don't know what's "pure" about it, but the S6 is a 2,000 Pa-suction smart vac that can also handle mopping chores. It uses lidar for mapping and navigation, which is also how you're able to establish no-go zones and specify individual rooms to clean. You don't need floor tape or standalone sensors like with robo-vacs of old.

It supports voice-assistant commands as well, meaning you can say something like, "Alexa, tell the robot to clean the floors." (Or, if you're a Futurama fan, the "robit.")

CNET hasn't tested this model, nor is there a Roborock on the list of the best robot vacuums for 2021. But based on my experiences with the S5 and overwhelmingly positive Amazon customer ratings, I can definitely endorse this deal.

Your thoughts?

