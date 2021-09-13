I caught the rare Pokemon Mew Oreo. Now what do I do with it?

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

I recently wrote about the new limited-edition Pokemon Oreos, and I was intrigued. They're regular Oreos, with different Pokemon characters embossed onto them. And just like opening a pack of Pokemon cards, you don't know which characters you'll end up with, or whether you'll score a rare offering, until you crack open the bag.

The Pokemon Oreos are now in stores, or you can order online. But you may want to wait: Some consumers are boycotting Nabisco products, which include Oreos, because the company's workers are striking at six US locations. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that contract talks are taking place Monday and Tuesday, so perhaps the strike will come to an end soon.

I didn't go out and buy any Oreos, but full disclosure: Oreo sent me a promo box of them. My collector curiosity got the better of me, and I had to go through the entire pack and see exactly which ones were in there.

The cookies have the regular Oreo logo on one side, and the Pokemon characters on the flip side. There are 16 different characters, with the mythical Pokemon Mew supposedly the rarest. I started looking through the Oreos, and believe it or not, the third one that I picked up from a box of 32 cookies was .... a Mew.

I was so surprised to see this rare cookie I wrote to Oreo, asking if they had specially stocked the boxes they sent out to reporters with Mews, or if I was just lucky. (I'll let you know what they say.) Then, of course, I had to go through the entire box and see which Pokemon Oreos I did and did not receive.

Oreo

The most recognizable Pokemon, even among people who never played the game, is probably the adorable Pikachu. My box had a whopping four Pikachu cookies. The only other character that showed up four times was another fan favorite, Charmander.

Oreo

My box also contained one Sandshrew, two Sableye, two Bulbasaur, one Lapras, two Cyndaquil, two Dratini, two Grookey, one Jigglypuff (this might be the cutest Oreo), two Squirtle, two Pancham, one Snivy and three Rowlet. And, of course, the adorable, mythical Mew.

Then there was what I'm calling the Mystery Oreo. One of my cookies didn't make the trip through the mail very well -- the cookie with the character on it broke off in transit, leaving only about a third of it still clinging to the cream filling. From the little bit that's left, I can't tell what Pokemon it once was. RIP, little guy.

There was only one Pokemon Oreo that didn't show up in my box -- the Piplup, an adorable little penguin Pokemon. I suppose it's possible the unrecognizable Mystery Oreo was a Piplup, but so little was left of the design I can never know. (And I even tried to jigsaw-puzzle it back together with broken bits.)

I was honestly surprised by just how many different Pokemon showed up in my Oreo box (and again, I don't know if I was given a box at random, or a special press box meant to show off as many characters as possible). But I'm still perplexed by the idea of a food item having a rare offering.

Am I supposed to save the Mew from being eaten because it's rare? Vacuum-seal it like it's a wedding gown? Store it in a vault? Try and sell it on eBay? For now I just shoved it back in the box with its friends. I imagine that once the Nabisco strike is over, there'll be more interest in the Pokemon Oreos, but for now, I won't be out trying to catch 'em all.