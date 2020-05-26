HyperX updated its pudding keycaps for mechanical keyboards and they look amazing

Josh Goldman/CNET

New keycaps are an inexpensive way to refresh your mechanical keyboard, especially if the legends on your current caps have disappeared from years of use. That's something that won't happen with HyperX's latest Pudding Keycaps.

The $25 set available now is made from double-shot PBT material, so the key legends aren't printed on but instead are two pieces molded together. These also have a dual-layer pudding design with a solid top and a translucent bottom that allows more of the light from your keyboard's LEDs to shine through.

Like HyperX's 2019 sets of pudding keycaps, the updated version is available in black or white. The main difference between the old and new is they now feature a signature HyperX font, which, after seeing the two side-by-side, is an improvement in clarity. It's a cleaner look that's ever-so-slightly sharper and larger. Plus, the spacebar has a HyperX logo on it now and keys like Shift and Caps Lock are labeled with words not just a symbol for their function.

I tested the new caps on a HyperX Alloy FPS RGB keyboard and they feel solid and look great. They'll fit on all HyperX mechanical keyboards, however, they'll also fit on most Cherry MX-style switch stems and a keycap puller is in the box with the 104-key set. The new HyperX Pudding Keycaps are available directly through the company's site or from other retailers.