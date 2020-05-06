HyperX, Ducky partner on One 2 Mini limited edition mechanical gaming keyboard

Gaming accessory and hardware maker HyperX announced today a new collaboration with the innovative keyboard manufacturer DuckyChannel International and its first product, a limited-edition Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical keyboard. The ultracompact 60%-size keyboard uses HyperX's red linear switches combined with Ducky's custom double-shot PBT keycaps.

Even smaller than a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard, Ducky's 60% design drops the arrow keys as well as everything else that's typically right of the F12 key such as page up and down and home and end keys. The function keys are gone, too, and are moved to the number keys as a secondary function. You can program and record macros without software and save up to six profiles directly to the keyboard. This includes its per-key RGB lighting.

The reduced size gives you more room on your desk for mousing or just gaming on a smaller space in general. Plus, with a removable USB-C-to-USB-A cable, it's a good size for traveling with a mechanical keyboard without losing key functionality.

HyperX

The $110 keyboard is a limited edition -- only 3,700 will be available worldwide -- to be sold directly on HyperX's site starting May 12 at 5 p.m. PT.