HyperX Cloud 2 wireless gaming headset is comfy but basic for the bucks

Lori Grunin/CNET

HyperX makes some of the most comfortable gaming headsets you can pop on your head, and now the company has taken the tether away from its most popular model, the $100 . The $150 Cloud 2 Wireless is essentially the same -- virtual 7.1 surround, great sound powered by 53mm drivers, removable noise-canceling mic -- but with the required wireless controls and a couple cosmetic differences. Its 2-plus-inch dongle lets you use it on a PC/Mac or PS4.

The company rates its battery life at up to 30 hours -- with intermittent use it's lasted me days on a single charge. It's quite lightweight at 10.6 oz/300g (10.9 oz/309g with the mic attached), so if you do wear it for long sessions it won't weigh you down. It charges via USB-C, which is relatively rare for wireless gaming headsets. It stayed connected through walls and about 55 ft/16.8M (HyperX rates it at up to 20 meters): I ran out of apartment before I ran out of signal, with no mic dropout.

There are only a few controls: a volume dial on the right earcup and power and mic mute buttons on the left. The latter do double duty: tap the power button to toggle 7.1 surround mode and hold the mute button for a few seconds to toggle mic monitoring. The two buttons feel different for easy groping -- power is concave and mute is convex -- but the power button is a bit difficult to maneuver and holding down mute to enable sidetone accidentally muted the mic on more than one occasion. A red ring on the mic indicates it's muted, but I found it too far in my peripheral vision, at with glasses, to quickly spot it.

Lori Grunin/CNET

As much as I love the headset, it seems a bit basic for the money compared with models like the SteelSeries Arctis 7X; the company's Ngenuity utility, which is in beta, doesn't let you change equalizer settings, mic recording or sidetone (mic monitoring) volume, disable noise cancelling, change game/chat balance or any other features usually available for the money. And it doesn't work wired.

You can hear the outside world while wearing the headset, but it's fairly muffled -- a good compromise. Because you can't turn off the noise canceling on the mic it has that compressed tonality that makes most noise cancellation sound a little tinny. But it's perfectly fine for meetings and in-game chat with no pickup problems. And I have no complaints about the gaming sound quality or volume.

It's a good headset, but it will be much more likeable when it's discounted a little.