HyperX

CES

After partnering with keyboard maker on a couple of limited-edition One 2 Mini mechanical gaming keyboards, HyperX is going it alone with its first 60% size keyboard, the Alloy Origins 60. Announced for CES 2021, the compact keyboard's layout makes it significantly smaller than , its tenkeyless keyboard. The smaller size not only frees up space for mousing but makes it better for travel.

The keyboard uses the company's homegrown red linear mechanical switches, which I've found to be fast, smooth and responsive. They also have exposed LEDs, which makes them really bright. The Origins 60 comes standard with PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides so you don't have to remember where the arrow keys are. Three customer profiles for lighting and key macros can be stored to the keyboard's onboard memory using HyperX's desktop software.

The keyboard will be available in the US direct from HyperX on Feb. 22 for $100 (about $75 or AU$130 converted). HyperX also announced that its Pulsefire Haste ultralight gaming mouse, Cloud II wireless gaming headset and Cloud Revolver gaming headset will now be available globally. They were previously available in the US only.

A little something for Xbox fans

HyperX

If you managed to get your hands on a new Xbox Series X or Series S and are ready to move on from the AA batteries in their controllers, HyperX has a new charging option. The ChargePlay Duo is officially licensed for Xbox and can charge two controllers at once with its quick docking design.

The charging station has a weighted base to keep it from sliding all over when you drop your controllers on it and there are status lights so you know when they're full. The package includes two 1,400-mAH rechargeable battery packs and has additional battery doors to fit on the new console's controllers.

Look for the ChargePlay Duo on HyperX's online shop in the US for $40.