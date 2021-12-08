Hydra can live forever, and the key to their immortality is in the genes

David Plachetzki

Scientists have some new insights into the workings of one of the few animals that can arguably live forever.

Hydra are tiny organisms related to jellyfish with simple bodies made up of a cylindrical tube called a body column with a head structure at the top and a sticky foot on the opposite end it uses to hold itself in place. What's remarkable about hydra is that they don't seem to age thanks to some incredible regenerative powers. Chop off a hydra head and it just grows right back.

This process has long been a source of fascination for researchers eager to understand how it works down to the genetic level. A new study published Wednesday in Genome Biology and Evolution digs into how a hydra's genes are regulated -- a field known as epigenetics -- to allow it to keep growing back and always be heads up.

A key finding is that the process for head regeneration is different than the one for reproducing, which happens through an asexual process called "budding." Hydra reproduce by forming "buds" along the body column that eventually develop into a new, independent animal with its own head.

"Even though the result is the same (a hydra head), gene expression is much more variable during regeneration," says Aide Macias-Muñoz, a biologist at the University of California Irvine and the paper's lead author.

The study provides some new insights into the processes behind regeneration, which have been something of a mystery to scientists. It finds that hydra use sequences of DNA called "enhancers" that regulate regeneration on the genetic level.

Macias-Muñoz says this was new information for scientists, suggesting some of the mechanisms hydra use were passed down through evolution, and may even have made it all the down to mammals, including humans.

This prompts some fascinating questions. If some of the same genetic programming that allows hydra to regenerate was passed down to humans, is the fountain of youth present in the guts of our own cells, just waiting to be tapped?

Unfortunately, we're still far off from being able to answer such massively consequential questions, but Macias-Muñoz and colleagues believe that digging deep into the genomes of hydra and other species is an important step down that road.