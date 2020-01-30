Hybrid laptop deals: Take home a 2-in-1 for $600 or less

Here's a neat trick: getting a midrange two-in-one laptop at a budget price. Best Buy and HP have slashed the prices of three two-in-one laptops that boast well-rounded, mainstream configurations. At their current sale prices, they're in the budget price range of $550 to $600. Granted, these three models from HP, Lenovo and Samsung feature CPUs that are a generation behind, but they're still solid mainstream processors in the form of either an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 or a second-gen AMD Ryzen 5. No budget Core i3 or Ryzen 3 chips here. And all three models eschew the plastic enclosures common on budget laptops in favor of more durable and rigid aluminum chassis.
The Lenovo yoga 730 and Samsung Notebook 7 Spin feature 13.3-inch displays and Core i5 CPUs, while the HP Envy x360 features a larger 15.6-inch screen and a Ryzen 5 chip. All feature touchscreens that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. All three systems are on sale at Best Buy, but the HP Envy x360 is $100 less if you buy direct from HP. Let's have a look at these deals.
Read more: The best laptops of 2020
The 13.3-inch Yoga 730 is still "one of the best thin-and-light two-in-ones you can buy," according to CNET's review. It's noted for its sleek enclosure, two Thunderbolt ports, far-field mics and quick-charge feature. This sale model features the eighth-gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 730 review.
For only $20 more than the above Lenovo two-in-one, this Samsung model doubles the storage capacity to 512GB, a more reasonable amount if this will be your primary system. It supplies the same Core i5-8250U CPU and 8GB of RAM as the Lenovo.
The larger 15.6-inch display might be a bit unwieldy in tablet mode, but it provides more screen real estate for getting work done and juggling multiple windows in laptop mode. It features a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale at Best Buy for $650 but is currently going for only $550 at HP.
Discuss: Hybrid laptop deals: Take home a 2-in-1 for $600 or less
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.