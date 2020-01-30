Hybrid laptop deals: Take home a 2-in-1 for $600 or less

Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's a neat trick: getting a midrange two-in-one laptop at a budget price. Best Buy and HP have slashed the prices of three two-in-one laptops that boast well-rounded, mainstream configurations. At their current sale prices, they're in the budget price range of $550 to $600. Granted, these three models from HP, Lenovo and Samsung feature CPUs that are a generation behind, but they're still solid mainstream processors in the form of either an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 or a second-gen AMD Ryzen 5. No budget Core i3 or Ryzen 3 chips here. And all three models eschew the plastic enclosures common on budget laptops in favor of more durable and rigid aluminum chassis.

The Lenovo yoga 730 and Samsung Notebook 7 Spin feature 13.3-inch displays and Core i5 CPUs, while the HP Envy x360 features a larger 15.6-inch screen and a Ryzen 5 chip. All feature touchscreens that can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. All three systems are on sale at Best Buy, but the HP Envy x360 is $100 less if you buy direct from HP. Let's have a look at these deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 13.3-inch Yoga 730 is still "one of the best thin-and-light two-in-ones you can buy," according to CNET's review. It's noted for its sleek enclosure, two Thunderbolt ports, far-field mics and quick-charge feature. This sale model features the eighth-gen Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 730 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET For only $20 more than the above Lenovo two-in-one, this Samsung model doubles the storage capacity to 512GB, a more reasonable amount if this will be your primary system. It supplies the same Core i5-8250U CPU and 8GB of RAM as the Lenovo.