Baron

Record-setting Hurricane Irma tore across the Atlantic basin and slammed into eastern Caribbean islands as a massive Category 5 storm this week. With sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), the cyclone leveled much of the island of Barbuda and then continued on its track toward Puerto Rico and Florida.

Along the way, the strong storm was picked up by seismic sensors in the region, giving the appearance of earthquakes.

Baron Services, which provides storm-tracking software, shared the above image that maps where seismic sensors misinterpreted the power of the monster storm as possible tremors.

To be clear, though, Irma and the other two Hurricanes -- Jose and Katia -- currently threatening the Atlantic side of the continent have nothing to do with the actual deadly 8.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico late Thursday.

Stay informed and be careful out there. It seems to be disaster season.