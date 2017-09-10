Hurricanes show their devastating power, but it seems recently, the storms also like to show their faces.

Weather Channel senior meteorologist Stu Ostro shared a satellite image of Hurricane Irma on Twitter late Friday that had sinister face-like features, including a grim mouth and disturbing eye.

Ostro paired the image with a similar one of Hurricane Matthew captured last October when that storm made landfall in Haiti. (We wrote about it here.)

For the second year in a row, an eerie #hurricane face on satellite images at landfall #Matthew #Irma pic.twitter.com/DSigBrYEYB — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) September 9, 2017

Irma's image looks less terrifying than Matthew to some, primarily because the 2016 Matthew image appeared more skull-like, even baring its "teeth."

Some Twitter users found less frightening reminders in the image.

Irma kinda looks like someone familiar pic.twitter.com/0jFsvvgq5Q — Raito (@Raitoish) September 9, 2017

I also see a bit of The Grinch in it too. pic.twitter.com/MnI6eHqQ2y — Angie (@AngieSays) September 9, 2017

Looks like a pig. So when pigs fly? Welp, that time is here. — The Rick (@ACOWproductions) September 9, 2017

What's eerie about a pink puppy? — V Tony Loz (@VLo_79) September 9, 2017

irma looks like sonogram photo of evil elephant — ceci (@ceci_StufF) September 9, 2017

The firstone is a skull but the second one is a turkey LOL — Redvolucionario ★ ☯ (@Revolutionist77) September 10, 2017

Oh look, it's Snoopy! Snoopy would never hurt anybody... Here boy! — A.J.Nasty (@zul1732) September 9, 2017

Now you have utterly creeped me out, Mr. O. Looks like Freddy coming to eat us. 😄 #Jacksonville — SkeeterInSunshine (@stonly19) September 9, 2017

To me it looks like a heart with a whole in it! @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/ylN9f8auGn — Rozzi Bea (@RozziBea) September 10, 2017

Of course, as some Twitter users pointed out, there's a name for the tendency our minds have to perceive some familiar pattern where none exists.

Not creepy at all. It's a scientific phenomenon called Pareidolia. Our minds try to find an object in randomness. Nothing supernatural — Jennifer Fabulous! (@WhiteSoxJJ216) September 10, 2017

But some people can make everything about food, and that's at least a little comforting.

Nope still see veal parm. Now I'm hungry. — Vin Crosby (@VinCrosby) September 9, 2017

