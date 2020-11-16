Hurricane Iota space views show record-breaking Category 5 monster

An Atlantic hurricane season like no other continues as 2020 has delivered a new record-breaking storm.

Hurricane Iota strengthened into the season's first Category 5 storm and is heading toward landfall in Nicaragua, where it could cause devastation in a region already reeling from the previous Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning of extreme winds, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding across portions of Central America as the storm reaches Nicaragua on Monday night.

Satellites tracking the storm are delivering sobering views from above. The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shared a GIF of the hurricane and its churning clouds on Monday.

This morning's high resolution imagery of Hurricane Iota.



A powerful, category 5 storm. pic.twitter.com/ICW7gYE5FH — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) November 16, 2020

The World Meteorological Organization tweeted an infrared view that highlighted the storm's swirling center.

#Iota is now Category 5 hurricane, expected to landfall in #Nicaragua at same location as Cat 4 #Eta 2 weeks ago



Destructive winds, extreme storm surge of up to 6 meters and potentially 760 mm of rainfall



"This is a catastrophic situation," says @NHC_Atlantic pic.twitter.com/19GQ0EQJw9 — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) November 16, 2020

A hurricane must have sustained winds of 157 mph (252 kmh) to qualify as a Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a tool for understanding a storm's potential for destruction. "Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage," the NHC says.

Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach described Iota as "the latest Atlantic calendar year Category 5 hurricane on record," and cited a storm known as the Cuba hurricane from Nov. 8, 1932 as the previous record holder.

#Iota is now a Category 5 #hurricane with max winds of 160 mph. Iota is the latest Atlantic calendar year Category 5 hurricane on record. Old record was November 8 by the Cuba Hurricane of 1932. pic.twitter.com/unTdbM5U8G — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 16, 2020

This has been an unprecedented year that already saw us run out of typical storm names and log the most named storms on record.

Scientists are investigating the phenomenon of stronger and wetter storms and looking into possible connections with climate change. If the trend continues, then 2020 may not remain an outlier for long.