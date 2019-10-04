Hunger Games prequel title uncovered: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Screenshot by CNET/Scholastic

Suzanne Collins is taking readers back to Panem in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the latest installment to the Hunger Games series, which was nameless last we knew. Good Morning America shared the cover in a tweet Friday morning. It shows a golden Mockingjay and snake on twisting branches set against a black and green background.

EXCLUSIVE: We just revealed the cover and title of the brand new @Scholastic "Hunger Games" book - "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"! https://t.co/LUKfafEEKb pic.twitter.com/Gr3ZrRoFMu — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 4, 2019

The new novel will take place 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games trilogy. Fans can preorder the book now and it'll be on shelves May 19.

"With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival," Collins said in a statement over the summer. "The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days -- as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet -- provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity."

After the Good Morning America tweet, Scholastic tweeted a photo Friday morning of the new cover on a billboard at New York City Comic Con, no doubt delighting its participants.