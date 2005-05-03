Humax debuts new TiVo device

Humax announced on Tuesday a $399 DVD recorder with TiVo's service built in. The Humax DRT400 DVD Recorder, now available in select retail stores, comes with a DVR that can store up to 40 hours of shows and can burn content to DVD-R and DVD-RW discs.

The unit comes with networking features available in TiVo's Series2 recorders, such as the ability to connect to home networks and transfer content to other TiVo recorders. The units aren't yet compatible with the TiVoToGo feature, which allows consumers to store content on the recorder's hard drive to be transferred to a PC. That compatibility will arrive in late summer. Consumers will still need to subscribe to TiVo's service for advanced features such as Season Pass, WishList and online scheduling. The monthly fee for the TiVo service is $12.95.