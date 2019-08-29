Hulu’s updated Live TV Guide available now on Apple TV, Roku and web

Getty Images

Hulu on Wednesday said it's rolling out an improved Live TV Guide for Apple TV, Roku and the web. Customers with Hulu + Live TV can now use a two-week grid guide to see what's coming up and record programming.

Viewers can also add channels to "My Channels" to have quicker access to their favorites as well as preferred programs directly from the home screen and the Live Guide. In addition, they can more easily find recommended TV shows and movies currently airing live from Home.

Customers are also able to browse live content collections to quickly get to sports, news, movies and kids content that's currently live and that will be coming up soon.

To access the new Live Guide, go to the "Live TV" icon on the Hulu homepage.

Hulu says it'll be launching its updated Live Guide on more devices soon.