Hulu's new interface wants to make it easier for you to find your next binge watch

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu is getting a makeover. In the coming months, the popular streaming service will roll out several changes to navigation, recommendations and other interface features, according to a Tuesday press release.

One major change entails a new way to explore content that users of other streaming services like Netflix will be used to seeing: Scrolling vertically through different collections, and then horizontally within a collection to find what you want to watch. The change will make Hulu's interface look more like those found in Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, in hopes that it will make it easier for viewers who bundle the three services to navigate between them, the release said.

Read more: Is the Hulu ad-free plan worth it? Here's how to decide

You'll also find that categories of content like TV, Movies and Sports will be moved to the master navigation view, with the aim of giving viewers an easier pathway to find what they're looking for in fewer clicks than before.

The size of show tiles will also change a bit -- new shows or movies will appear larger in size to catch your attention, while those found under your "Keep Watching" section will be smaller, so you can see more titles at once.

Hulu is also updating its recommendation engine to help you discover more with the help of actual people, not just algorithms. Starting Wednesday, the service's team of content experts will work more closely together, creating more curated collections that are more personalized for viewers. For example, if you've watched a lot of medical dramas, you'll see those types of shows first in a curated drama collection, whereas if you've watched a lot of romantic dramas, you'll see those first instead.

Some Roku and tvOS users will see the updated interface today, and it will roll more widely over the next few months.

Hulu's updates come at the height of the so-called streaming wars, with old standbys like Netflix and Amazon Prime competing with newcomers Disney Plus, Peacock and, soon, HBO Max. The updates to Hulu's recommendation engine seem to be similar to those announced by HBO Max, which also plans to feature curated collections along with selections from celebrities.

For more, check out how all of the streaming services stack up against each other, and how to decide which streaming service to cancel.