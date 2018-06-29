Hulu's July 2018 lineup: Stephen King and J.J. Abrams team up on Castle Rock

Hulu

If you just wanted to sit at home and marathon television shows for the entire month of July instead of going outside, I think Hulu might have you covered just with its new additions for the month. There are over 15 seasons of Food Network shows being added, because who is not obsessed with food, how it's prepared, where to find it and how to beat Bobby Flay at things?

There are only four Hulu originals, but as you saw in the headline, Castle Rock is coming to the streaming service. Stephen King content does not necessarily translate well to the screen, but here's hoping that there's something special about this show. Since J.J. Abrams is also behind it, maybe the show can give us enough mysteries to solve while we wait for Westworld to come back.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for July 2018

Check out the full list below. Networks marked with an asterisk require an additional subscription beyond Hulu's regular service.

Arriving on Hulu, July 2018

July 1

July 2

UnREAL, complete season 3 (Lifetime)



July 3

July 6

July 7

July 8

Mary Kills People, complete season 2 (Lifetime)



Sharp Objects, series premiere (*HBO)



Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (2017)



July 9

In a World (2013)



Serena (2014)



July 10

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)



Cover Versions (2017)



Zombie Spring Breakers (2016)



July 11

Harlots, season 2 premiere (Hulu original)



July 13

July 14

July 17

Sharp Edges (2018)



July 20

Ballet Now (Hulu original documentary)



The Last Ship, complete season 4 (TNT)



Outkast, complete season 2 (*Cinemax)



This Country, complete seasons 1 & 2 (BBCA)



Trial & Error, season 2 premiere (NBC)



Embrace of the Serpent (2015)



July 21

Justice League Action, complete season 1 (Cartoon Network)



Status Update (2018)



The Snowman (2017) (*HBO)



July 22

Leaning into the Wind (2018)



July 24

The Thundermans, complete season 4 (Nickelodeon)



July 25

Alone Together, season 2 premiere (Freeform)



Castle Rock, series premiere (Hulu Original)



Real Humans, complete season 2 (Endemol)



Black Cop (2017)



July 27

July 28

July 30

Before We Vanish (2018)



The Wrecking Crew (2008)



July 31

Casual, complete season 4 premiere (Hulu Original)



Into the Blue (2004)



Leaving Hulu, July 2018

July 31

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)