Hulu's July 2018 lineup: Stephen King and J.J. Abrams team up on Castle Rock

If you just wanted to sit at home and marathon television shows for the entire month of July instead of going outside, I think Hulu might have you covered just with its new additions for the month. There are over 15 seasons of Food Network shows being added, because who is not obsessed with food, how it's prepared, where to find it and how to beat Bobby Flay at things?
There are only four Hulu originals, but as you saw in the headline, Castle Rock is coming to the streaming service. Stephen King content does not necessarily translate well to the screen, but here's hoping that there's something special about this show. Since J.J. Abrams is also behind it, maybe the show can give us enough mysteries to solve while we wait for Westworld to come back.
Check out the full list below. Networks marked with an asterisk require an additional subscription beyond Hulu's regular service.
Arriving on Hulu, July 2018
July 1
- Alone, complete season 3 (History)
- American Pickers, complete season 17 (History)
- American Ripper, complete season 1 (History)
- Ancient Top 10, complete season 1 (History)
- The Curse of Oak Island, complete season 4 (History)
- Doomsday Preppers, complete season 2 (Nat Geo)
- Forged in Fire, complete season 4 (History)
- Gangland Undercover, complete season 2 (History)
- Hoarders, complete season 8 (A&E)
- The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, complete season 1 (History)
- Intervention, complete season 17 (A&E)
- The Librarians, complete season 4 (TNT)
- Little Women: Atlanta, complete season 3 (Lifetime)
- Little Women: Dallas, complete seasons 1 & 2 (Lifetime)
- The Murder of Laci Peterson, complete season 1 (A&E)
- Pawn Stars, complete seasons 13 & 14 (History)
- Project Runway, complete season 16 (Lifetime)
- When Sharks Attack, complete seasons 1-3 (Nat Geo)
- Who Killed Tupac?, complete season 1 (A&E)
- Wicked Tuna, complete season 5 (Nat Geo)
- 20 Weeks (2017)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- All Is Lost (2013)
- Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze (2016)
- Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games (2014)
- American Psycho (2000)
- American Psycho 2 (2002)
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)
- Analyze That (2002)
- Analyze This (1999)
- And God Created Woman (1988)
- Angel Heart (1987)
- Assassination (1987)
- At Middleton (2013)
- Avenging Force (1986)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)
- Barfly (1987)
- Beautiful Boy (2018)
- Before Midnight (2013)
- Beyond Borders (2003)
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Body Count (1997)
- Bound (1996)
- Braveheart (1995)
- The Brothers Bloom (2009)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Chasing Amy (1997)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Closing Gambit (2018)
- Clue (1985)
- Cyborg (1989)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Disaster Movie (2008)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dr. T and the Women (2000)
- Election (1999)
- The Eternal (1998)
- Everybody's Fine (2009)
- Evolution (2001)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- Get Real (1999)
- Go (1999)
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- House Arrest (1996)
- Hustle & Flow (2005)
- Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- Just Before I Go (2014)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- The Ladies Man (2000)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Last Castle (2001)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Le Ride (2016)
- The Lost Wife of Robert Durst (2017)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Maximum Overdrive (1986)
- The Mechanic (1972)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Mimic (1997)
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)
- The Monster Squad (1987)
- Murphy's Law (1986)
- Next (2007)
- Number One with a Bullet (1987)
- One Direction: This is Us (2013)
- Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer (2017)
- The Phantom (1996)
- P.O.W. the Escape (1986)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Pawn (2013)
- Pretty in Pink (1986)
- Rabbit Hole (2011)
- The Rundown (2003)
- Sahara (2005)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Six Shooter (2013)
- Sleepers (1996)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Superstar (1999)
- This is Spinal Tap (1984)
- Trade (2007)
- Witness (1985)
- Wooly Boys (2004)
July 2
- UnREAL, complete season 3 (Lifetime)
July 3
- Borg Vs. McEnroe (2018)
July 6
- Beat Bobby Flay, complete seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)
- Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction, complete season 4 (Food Network)
- Burgers, Brew & 'Que, complete seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)
- Chopped Junior, complete seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)
- Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, complete seasons 24 & 25 (Food Network)
- Food Network Star Kids, complete season 10 (Food Network)
- Keeping up with the Kardashians, complete season 14 (E!)
- Kids Baking Championship, complete season 3 (Food Network)
- Kids BBQ Championship, complete season 1 (Food Network)
- The League of Gentlemen, complete seasons 1-4 (BBCA)
- Man Finds Food, complete season 1 (Food Network)
- Man Fire Food, complete seasons 4 & 5 (Food Network)
- Teen Titans Go!, complete season 4B (Cartoon Network)
- You're the Worst, complete season 4 (FX)
- Heart of Nuba (2016)
July 7
- Justice League (2017) (*HBO)
July 8
- Mary Kills People, complete season 2 (Lifetime)
- Sharp Objects, series premiere (*HBO)
- Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (2017)
July 9
- In a World (2013)
- Serena (2014)
July 10
- Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)
- Cover Versions (2017)
- Zombie Spring Breakers (2016)
July 11
- Harlots, season 2 premiere (Hulu original)
July 13
- Build Small, Live Anywhere, complete season 1 (HGTV)
- Chopped, complete season 18 & 29 (Food Network)
- Cutthroat Kitchen, complete season 10 (Food Network)
- Flea Market Flip, complete season 5 (HGTV)
- Ghost Adventures, complete season 7 (Travel Channel)
- Home Town, complete season 1 (HGTV)
- House Hunters, complete season 109 (HGTV)
- Iron Chef Gauntlet, complete season 1 (Food Network)
- Letterkenny, complete seasons 1 & 2 (DHX)
- Love It or List It, Too, complete seasons 6 & 7 (HGTV)
- Property Brothers: Buying & Selling, complete season 5 (HGTV)
- Restaurant: Impossible, complete seasons 12 & 13 (Food Network)
July 14
- Better Things, complete season 2 (FX)
- Battle of the Sexes (2017) (*HBO)
July 17
- Sharp Edges (2018)
July 20
- Ballet Now (Hulu original documentary)
- The Last Ship, complete season 4 (TNT)
- Outkast, complete season 2 (*Cinemax)
- This Country, complete seasons 1 & 2 (BBCA)
- Trial & Error, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- Embrace of the Serpent (2015)
July 21
- Justice League Action, complete season 1 (Cartoon Network)
- Status Update (2018)
- The Snowman (2017) (*HBO)
July 22
- Leaning into the Wind (2018)
July 24
- The Thundermans, complete season 4 (Nickelodeon)
July 25
- Alone Together, season 2 premiere (Freeform)
- Castle Rock, series premiere (Hulu Original)
- Real Humans, complete season 2 (Endemol)
- Black Cop (2017)
July 27
- The Glass Castle (2017)
July 28
- Friends with Kids (2012)
- Victoria & Abdul (2017)
July 30
- Before We Vanish (2018)
- The Wrecking Crew (2008)
July 31
- Casual, complete season 4 premiere (Hulu Original)
- Into the Blue (2004)
Leaving Hulu, July 2018
July 31
- 3 Ways to Get a Husband (2009)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- Baby Boom (1997)
- Barefoot (2014)
- Body of Evidence (1993)
- Braveheart (1995)
- Bride and Prejudice (2004)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
- Cheech & Chong's Next Movie (1980)
- Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Eight Millimeter (1999)
- Emperor (2012)
- Felony (2014)
- Flashback (1990)
- Foxfire (1996)
- Funny about Love (1990)
- Hackers (1995)
- Hellbenders 3D (2012)
- Hustle & Flow (2005)
- Love is a Gun (1994)
- Malena (2000)
- Man of the House (2005)
- Mansfield Park (1999)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- New Guy (2002)
- Ninja Masters (2009)
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Race for your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
- School Ties (2003)
- Starting out in the Evening (2007)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Strategic Air Command (1955)
- Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
- Throw Momma from the Train (1987)
- To Rome with Love (2012)
- Traffic (2000)
- Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Wayne's World 2 (1993)
- Windwalker (1980)
- XXX (2002)
- XXX: State of the Union (2005)
- Z for Zachariah (2015)
