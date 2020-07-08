Hulu's HAHA awards will honor hangovers, farts and battles in adult cartoons

20th Century Fox

If you've got a strong opinion about the best fart performance on an adult animated show, now is your time to express it.

Hulu is launching its HAHA awards, where fans of adult animation can vote on 10 different categories including best show, best fart performance, best hangover performance and most insulting insult. Every category has four nominees pulled from shows like Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, Family Guy and more. Fans of the critically acclaimed Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman won't be getting any satisfaction, however, as the show isn't among the ranks of the rest streaming on Hulu.

In a statement Wednesday, Hulu noted "nearly 40% of Hulu viewers faithfully devour adult cartoons every month."

Both subscribers and non-subscribers can vote via the HAHA page on Hulu's website or via Twitter. Voting runs through July 19 and winners will be announced July 23.