Hulu's Black Friday deal returns: $2 per month for new and returning subscribers

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you've been debating on cutting the cable TV cord in favor of a subscription-based streaming service, you might want to take note of Hulu's Black Friday deal, which is offering a significant discount.

From now until Nov. 30, first-time users (or former users who canceled over three months ago) can subscribe to Hulu's basic-tier streaming service for $1.99 per month for one year. Normally, this level of service costs $6 per month.

While this isn't Hulu's biggest Black Friday deal -- that happened with a $12 yearly special in 2018 -- it's still a good sale. But note that subscribers who took advantage of this same Black Friday deal in 2019 are not eligible for this rate.

Hulu's Black Friday offer gives you access to the video service's entire catalog, but the basic tier of service is not ad-free -- that's available in the premium, $12 per month tier. And once the latest price hike goes into effect in December, Hulu with Live TV, which has a robust on-demand catalog, will run $65 per month.

Read more: Netflix vs. Hulu: Which has the best price, original shows and bundles?

You can also get Hulu at a discount as part of a . And Verizon Wireless customers can get that same bundle for free if you have the Play More Unlimited plan.