With its recent price drop to $6, basic Hulu is one of the best deals in streaming. It offers gobs of current and past TV shows and movies for the price of a salted caramel mocha. Sadly, upgrading your subscription to Hulu with Live TV renders it a poor bargain. At $45 per month, or $60 if you want a DVR that actually lets you fast-forward through commercials, Hulu's live TV option pales in comparison to other premium live TV streaming services, especially YouTube TV.

In its favor, Hulu with Live TV does offer a healthy mix of channels and a (limited) DVR at the cheapest tier, and the deep on-demand catalog of Hulu is a great addition. But the problems of Hulu's user interface, which may be forgivable in a service that costs $6 per month, are tough to overlook on a premium product.

What do you get?

Hulu has offered the Live TV service for over two years now, and its price has remained relatively stable -- only increasing $5 a month. Other services have had bigger increases, including YouTube TV and DirecTV Now, both now up to $50.

Hulu with Live TV expands on the existing on-demand service with over 60 live channels and throws in both a DVR and "guide." Live TV is available on all the major platforms including browsers, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Premium live TV streaming services compared Premium services YouTube TV DirecTV Now Hulu with Live TV FuboTV PlayStation Vue Base price $50/month for 70+ channels $50/month for 45+ channels $45/month for 60+ channels $55/month for 100+ channels $45/month for 55+ channels Total number of top 100 channels 64 45 58 62 47 ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels Yes Yes, in many markets Yes, in many markets Yes (no ABC) Yes, in many markets Record shows for later (cloud DVR) Yes (keep for 9 months) Yes (20GB, keep for 30 days) Yes (need $15/mo. Enhanced DVR to skip commercials) Yes (30GB, 500GB for $10 a month) Yes (keep for 28 days) Step-up packages with more channels No $70/month No

$50/month, $60/month or $80/month Simultaneous streams per account 3 2 ($5 option for 3) 2 ($15 option for unlimited) 2 ($6 option for 3) 5

Apart from the unusual interface, which I'll cover shortly, the service's biggest gotcha is the $15-a-month charge for the Enhanced DVR. The standard, non-enhanced DVR on Hulu Live lacks the ability to fast-forward and rewind recorded or on-demand content. To get that functionality, you need to spring for the Enhanced DVR.

Many users see commercial skipping as a must-have for any DVR. Adding it brings the monthly price of Hulu with Live TV up to $60, which is more expensive than the basic tier of any other live TV service. And all of the other premium services include cloud DVRs that let you skip commercials as part of their standard functions.

Hulu's channel count is solid, better than PlayStation Vue but worse than YouTube TV and Fubo TV (meanwhile DirecTV Now has HBO). Check the channel lineup at the end of the article, or the big comparison above, to see if the Hulu with Live TV's mix is right for you. Important missing channels include AMC, BBC America, MTV and Comedy Central.

A short time ago, Hulu and Spotify cooperated on a super-sweet $10 bundle and while the deal has now expired it still has a number of subscribers who are grandfathered in. In case you're wondering, you can't upgrade this package to Hulu with Live TV (I know, I tried). To upgrade, you'll need to create a new account and/or lose the bundle.

What's it like to use?

Sarah Tew/CNET



Of all of the live TV services I've used, Hulu's interface has the most radical design, but I liked it the least. As soon as you open Hulu with Live TV, the home page shows you just four-and-a-half shows at a time -- a tiny number compared to all of the choices on Hulu -- and other tabs are similarly limited, with too much wasted space. If you've used Hulu before, then you'll notice that Live TV adds two new tabs to the existing Home, Browse, Search and Profile -- these are My Stuff (DVR) and Live TV.

I also dislike the two rows of different tabs at the top, which makes it more confusing to navigate. The first sub-tab on the home page is called Hulu Picks. Unlike Netflix's suggestions, it seems to simply push whatever the hell Hulu feels like showing. On my account, it was the same five shows regardless of the profile chosen -- the Kardashians and the Good Fight -- and these only disappeared if the particular profile had been created as a kid's one.

Hulu's guide is the least-usable of any other streaming service out there. It again displays just four-and-a-half rows on each page and there's no 14-day guide to browse upcoming shows. The Roku/Fire TV interface only shows you the next show on the selected channel. You need to scroll down ad infinitum to see what's playing next. Meanwhile, Apple TV does lets you flick through and see more for the rest of the day -- but the current show still takes up most of the available space.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Likewise recording to the DVR is a pain -- you can only do it from the guide and not while watching a show. You need to enter the guide and either long-press the middle button (Apple/Roku) or press the hamburger button and click record. Every other VDR-available service lets you record straight from the timeline, or at least while the show is still playing.

Should you get it?

If you're a Hulu fan, like the mix of channels and don't need a DVR with commercial skipping, then Live TV could be what you're looking for. That is, if the interface doesn't drive you bonkers.

If you are looking for a premium live TV service, YouTube TV is worth the extra $5 per month over Hulu. Its channel offering is better, its DVR is more robust, and its interface is much easier to use.

Premium channels compared Channel Hulu with Live TV ($45) PS Vue ($45) YouTube TV ($50) DirecTV Now ($50) Total channels: 58 47 63 45 ABC Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC Yes Yes Yes Yes PBS No No No No CW Yes No Yes Yes MyNetworkTV Yes Yes Yes Yes









A&E Yes No No No AMC No Yes Yes No Animal Planet Yes Yes Yes No BBC America No Yes Yes No BBC World News No $ Yes No BET No No No Yes Big Ten Network Yes $ Yes $ Bloomberg TV No No No No Boomerang Yes $ No Yes Bravo Yes Yes Yes Yes Cartoon Network Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Sports Network Yes $ Yes $ Cheddar Yes Yes Yes No Cinemax $ $ No $ CMT No No No $ CNBC Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central No No No Yes Cooking Channel No $ No No C-SPAN No No No No Destination America No Yes No No Discovery Channel Yes Yes Yes No Disney Channel Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney Junior Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney XD Yes Yes Yes Yes DIY No $ No No E! Yes Yes Yes Yes EPIX No $ $ No ESPN Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPN 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPNews Yes $ Yes $ ESPNU Yes $ Yes $ Food Network Yes Yes Yes No Fox Business Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 2 Yes Yes Yes $ Freeform Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movie Channel Yes $ Yes Yes FXX Yes Yes Yes Yes Golf Channel Yes $ Yes $ Hallmark No $ No Yes HBO $ $ No Yes HGTV Yes Yes Yes No History Yes No No No HLN Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC No $ Yes No Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes No Lifetime Yes No No No Lifetime Movie Network No No No No Motor Trend Yes $ Yes No MLB Network No $ Yes No MSNBC Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV No No No Yes MTV2 No No No No National Geographic Yes Yes Yes Yes Nat Geo Wild Yes $ Yes Yes NBA TV No $ Yes No NBC Sports Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Newsy No No Yes No NFL Network No $ No No NFL Red Zone No $ No No NHL Network No No No No Nick Jr. No No No Yes Nickelodeon No No No Yes Nicktoons No No No No OWN No Yes No No Oxygen Yes Yes Yes Yes Paramount Network No No No $ Science No Yes No No SEC Network Yes $ Yes $ Showtime $ $ $ $ Smithsonian Yes No Yes No Starz No No $ $ Sundance TV No $ Yes No Syfy Yes Yes Yes Yes Tastemade No $ Yes No TBS Yes Yes Yes Yes Telemundo Yes Yes Yes Yes Tennis Channel No $ Yes No TLC Yes Yes Yes No TNT Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes No TruTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Turner Classic Movies Yes $ Yes Yes TV Land No No No $ Univision No No No No USA Network Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 No No No Yes Viceland Yes No No No WE tv No Yes Yes No Weather Channel No No No No