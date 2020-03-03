Hulu with Live TV is now available on PlayStation 4, Hulu tweeted on Tuesday. The service lets users watch both live and on-demand content.
Live TV was already available on other major platforms including browsers, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. Hulu's on-demand offering was previously available on PS4, but that didn't include the live TV component. YouTube TV, another live TV streaming service, became available on PS4 consoles in January.
This comes after Sony shut down its PlayStation Vue streaming service earlier this year.
Discuss: Hulu with Live TV is now on PlayStation 4
