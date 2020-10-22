Hulu with Live TV is about to lose a bunch of Fox regional sports networks

Sarah Tew/CNET

Starting Friday, Hulu with Live TV will no longer offer several Sinclair-owned regional sports networks, including more than a dozen Fox regional sports networks as well as YES Network, home of the New York Yankees, and Marquee Sports Network, which airs Chicago Cubs games.

The streaming network reportedly sent a message to customers, saying it was "unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to continue offering channels like your Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, and Marquee Network." Hulu said it's live tv plan, which costs $55 a month, still offers access to national and local sports coverage on networks like ESPN, TBS, TNT, FS1, Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC.

Earlier this month, YouTube TV also stopped carrying Sinclair-owned FOX regional sports networks. Now that they're gone from Hulu as well, sports fans may have to turn to the $80 a month AT&T TV Now Max package if they want to stream those channels.

The change however comes after the regular seasons for the MLB, NHL and NBA have already concluded. With the start of new sports seasons in flux due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there could be time for the companies to reach a new deal before games start up again.

Hulu didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

