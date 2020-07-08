Hulu vs. Peacock: Which streaming service is best for you?

If you're running out of stuff to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, it might be time to widen your streaming horizon. And now is the perfect time. A bunch of new services have come online this year, including Quibi and HBO Max, and the latest is called Peacock. Owned by NBC, it has tons of familiar shows and movies, including all seven seasons of both 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation, as well as original series such as Where's Waldo? and Brave New World. And it's free. A preview version of the service is available now on Comcast's Flex TV streaming box or its Xfinity X1 cable box, and it launches nationwide on July 15.

Peacock has less in common with Netflix than it does a service like CBS All Access or, even more so, with Hulu. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.) Hulu and Peacock stream many of the same shows, including 30 Rock and Parks and Rec, as well as Friday Night Lights and Law and Order: SVU. Both Hulu and Peacock have ads, and both offer upgrades to ad-free versions for an additional monthly fee. And although it's not free like Peacock, Hulu is among the cheapest streaming options. Here's how the two compare today.

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the most popular TV and movie streaming services for good reason, Hulu is the perfect complement and counterpoint to Netflix, with a huge variety of familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox and NBC that you can watch soon after they air, as well as a growing catalog of its own critically acclaimed original series. It's a tremendous value at $5.99 per month for the version with ads. Read our Hulu review.

Peacock On July 15 the free version of Peacock will deliver 11 original titles and more than 7,500 hours' worth of TV shows, news and movies, not just from NBC and Universal Studios but also from ViacomCBS and Paramount. You can pay $4.99 per month for even more content -- 20,000 hours' worth -- or $9.99 for a version without ads. Read our Peacock review.

Hulu wins the content contest

If you're not familiar with Hulu, let's just say it's tough to name a network TV show that isn't on the service. Its library is simply massive, with thousands of shows and tens of thousands of episodes from not just NBC, but Fox, ABC and CBS as well as cable channels Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, TBS, Bravo, Food Network and more. It's the best streaming service, period, if you want to watch current seasons of hit network shows as well as binge deep into past seasons.

Top shows on Hulu include Grey's Anatomy, South Park, Killing Eve, Empire, NCIS, Black-ish, The Voice, The Big Bang Theory, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, The Masked Singer, Lego Masters, Seal Team... the list goes on.

Hulu has original series you can't watch anywhere else too, starting with the critically acclaimed The Handmaid's Tale. There's also Letterkenny, High Fidelity, Future Man, Shrill and Castle Rock, among many others. The service's movie highlight is the romantic comedy Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti as two wedding guests stuck in a time loop.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Because of the coronavirus shutting down television production globally, the majority of Peacock's originals were disrupted. It will have 11 originals available at launch, including Brave New World and the movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and Peacock has said it's optimistic that its Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell reboots will be available this year. On the other hand, much of its exclusive, new programming won't materialize until far later than planned. Note that the free tier of Peacock will only get "select episodes" of original series; you'll need to pay $4.99 (or $30 for the first year) for the Premium plan to get full seasons.

In the meantime the service relies on lots of familiar TV. Examples include current episodes of comedies Saturday Night Live and Will & Grace, dramas Law & Order: SVU and Chicago PD, and variety shows Ellen's Game of Games, American Ninja Warrior, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Its library of noncurrent shows includes Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Law & Order, Friday Night Lights, House, The Profit, Top Chef Masters and many more.

Peacock will also stream ViacomCBS shows and movies including full seasons of the shows Ray Donovan, The Affair, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood at launch. In October, Peacock will add Charmed.

Conspicuous by their absence, however, are a handful of NBC icons, including The Office (currently on Netflix; available on Peacock in 2021), Friends (which is available on HBO Max) and Seinfeld. The latter is coming to Netflix in 2021 and until then you can watch it on, you guessed it, Hulu.

Peacock also claims "hundreds of movies" such as the Jurassic Park franchise, American Psycho, E.T., Meet the Parents, Schindler's List and Shrek. The full list of licensed Paramount films isn't yet available, but titles include the Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman and more.

And unlike Hulu, Peacock will also stream some live sports, although its slate, which originally included the Olympics, is much thinner now. You can watch Premier League Soccer on Peacock now, and upcoming planned events include the Ryder Cup and USGA golf, as well the NFL's new Wild Card Playoff game.

Bottom line? TV fans will find plenty to watch on both services, but Hulu wins for breadth and depth of choice, whether with current or library series.

Availability, plans and features: Hulu again

You can watch Hulu on pretty much any screen, anywhere in the US. It streams on smart TVs and devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (fourth generation or later), Android TV and Chromecast, Xbox One and Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and 4, and the Nintendo Switch. You can also watch on any Apple or Android phone or tablet, as well as on any computer with a browser.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hulu has multiple pricing plans beyond the base $6.99 option: ad-free for $11.99 per month, Live TV for $55 and Live TV (no ads) for $61.

Major features on Hulu include profiles for different family members, adjustable data usage on mobile phones, mobile downloads for offline viewing (you'll need the ad-free version for that), 4K streaming of some programs (mostly Hulu originals) on compatible devices and the ability to watch two streams simultaneously on the base account.

Peacock is currently available on Comcast Xfinity and Flex boxes. Confirmed devices for the July 15 roll-out include Apple's iOS, iPad and Apple TV devices, Google's Android, Android TV and Chromecast devices, Microsoft's Xbox One, Vizio's SmartCast TVs and LG's Smart TV platform.

The biggest missing link for Peacock? Just like HBO Max, it has not yet announced availability on the two largest TV streaming platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

To non-Comcast customers Peacock will offer a basic, free tier with roughly half as much content as the Premium version (7,500 hours), the Premium version with 20,000 hours for $4.99 and the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99.

At launch Peacock will lack user profiles, but says it will have some content in 4K HDR and allow three simultaneous streams. It hasn't specified whether it will allow mobile downloads.

One point in Peacock's favor is that its ad-supported version seems to have fewer ads than Hulu. In our hands-on comparison of one 22-minute episode of Parks and Rec, Peacock's three ad breaks were all shorter than Hulu's and there was no ad before the episode. Peacock had longer ads before the movies, however, but in the end Peacock still has a slight ad advantage.

NBC

Menus and daily use: Lots of options on both

Neither service is as simple to use as Netflix or Disney Plus. If you've never used Hulu, its nested menus and numerous options can be intimidating. Once you've chosen a profile you get a personalized home page with several categories across the top: TV, Movies, Hulu Picks, Keep Watching, News Shows and Hulu Originals, as well as a My Stuff folder for shows you've marked. Scroll more and you'll see more categories that differ depending on what the service thinks you'll like, such as Feel Good TV, Family TV, Comedy Cartoons, Award-Winning TV Dramas, Kids, and Newly Added TV and Newly Added Movies.

Peacock on Flex and X1 boxes has more of a nod to cable TV navigation. When the app opens, it starts playing video automatically, like your cable service would when you switch on your TV. There are three separate main home screens, too: "trending" with featured clips and trailers; "channels" arranged in a program grid based on shows like SNL, NBC News and Unsolved Mysteries; and "browse," which looks a lot like standard Netflix. In our hands-on we wished that the browse section was the default page, not trending, and we also preferred Hulu's fast-forward and rewind.

Overall we liked Hulu's menus better despite the myriad options, but we'll have a better idea of how they stack up when we get a chance to use the app on other devices, including phones. One improvement, however, is that Peacock says the app launching on July 15 will default to the standard browse screen.

Hulu for now, check back after July 15

Hulu dominates this contest right now unless you really don't want to spend that $5.99 per month. And during Peacock's limited launch, NBC's service isn't even an option for most streamers and cord-cutters.

When Peacock launches nationwide on July 15, it will be a different proposition altogether. Its basic tier will remain free for non-Comcast subscribers (albeit with about half as much content) and could be a viable alternative to Hulu, depending on what exactly you want to watch. And Peacock will continue to improve with originals, new shows, live sports and, yes, The Office in 2021. Stay tuned: This particular battle in the streaming wars is just heating up.