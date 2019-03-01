Hulu unveils a new installment of Into the Dark

Aaron Epstein/Hulu

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: You can watch some movies for free over at SonyCrackle.com. In March, the service added "Ace Ventura," "Ali" and "Men in Black." Those films will be available just for the month of March for free. The downside? It's ad-supported.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

The Simpson Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in March 2019

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)