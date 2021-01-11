Hulu unveils $2 plan for college students

Hulu

At $6 a month, Hulu's ad-supported plan is arguably one of the best deals in streaming. The service's considerable library of TV and movies includes not only new and old network and cable shows, but also exclusives like Devs, The Handmaid's Tale and Palm Springs.

If you're a college student, the deal just got even better: .

Of course, that's also for the ad-supported tier; Hulu doesn't offer student pricing for the ad-free option, which costs $12 monthly.

To take advantage of this offer, you must be at least 18 years old and currently enrolled at a Title IV-accredited US college or university. Hulu relies on Sheer ID to verify enrollment.

As tempting as this deal is, there's an even better one for students: .

